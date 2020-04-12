Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEON WALKER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WALKER Leon Walker (Age 82) Peacefully departed this life at home in Mitchellville, MD on Friday, April 3, 2020, with his beloved family at his side. He was born and raised in Lawrenceville, VA and educated in Brunswick County. He attended James Solomon Russell High School where he applied his aptitude with numbers to winning state competitions in mathematics. When Leon accepted Christ as a child, he continued his faith journey into adulthood with his family at Matthews Memorial Baptist Church in Washington, DC. In 2000, he and his family joined First Baptist Church of Highland Park, in Landover, MD, where until his failing health, Leon served as a trustee. Leon graduated from Virginia State University in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in business administration and a minor in accounting. He moved to Baltimore where he met and married Gloria Thomas in 1964. The marriage was blessed with two children, Cheryl and Christopher. In 1981, Leon married his loving wife, Goldie Walker, in Washington, DC. This marriage was blessed with one daughter, Stacey. Leon continued loving and cherishing his wife, Goldie, until his earthly departure. In 1968, Leon became one of the first African Americans to earn the certified public accountant designation in the state of Virginia. Later he became a licensed CPA in Washington, DC and Maryland. After a successful career with the U.S. Census Bureau, he joined Bert W. Smith , Jr., fellow Virginia State University alumnus, working as a CPA at the Washington, DC-based accounting and consulting firm, Bert Smith & Co. Leon's partnership, leadership, and mentoring were embraced by numerous colleagues and staff within the firm and accounting profession. During his remarkable 30-year career with Bert Smith & Co., the firm gained recognition as one of the top minority CPA firms in the Washington Metropolitan Area. Leon retired as a senior partner in 2010. Leon served as an adjunct accounting professor at University of the District of Columbia. Also, he assisted various credit unions and bank startups. His leisure time and hobbies included playing golf, listening to jazz and R&B, traveling with his family, and grilling in the backyard. He was a die-hard Redskins fan and loved an occasional ice-cold Coke. Leon Walker led a life of service for which he was recognized by several county, state, and federal elected officials and agencies. As a longtime resident of Prince George's County, he served on the Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board, the Small Business Development Board, the Senegal Friendship Committee, and as county council treasurer for former Councilman, Floyd Wilson. As a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., he received national recognition from the fraternity as well as service and leadership awards from the local Hyattsville/Landover Alumni Chapter of which he was a member. In 2019 the local alumni chapter established the Leon Walker Pioneer Award and honored Leon as the first recipient "For moving the Chapter and/or the Fraternity forward, positively affecting the lives of those served and those who serve." Left to cherish memories of Leon's life are his wife of 39 years, Goldie Walker; three children, Cheryl Walker, Christopher "Walker Redds" Walker and Stacey Turner (Reuben); five grandchildren, Orlando (Emma Lee), Olivia, Eden, Grace, and Levi; two great-grandchildren, Emmitt and Walker; and a host of family and friends. Private funeral services on Tuesday, April 14, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Road, Landover, Maryland. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. www.wisemanfuneralhome.net Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

