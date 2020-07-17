LEON WRIGHT

Of Centreville, VA. Departed this life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patra; two loving daughters, Ebony Henry (Andre) and Carla Moore (Robert); five adorable grandchildren, Wynston, Imani, Nyle, Nygel and Nya; two brothers, Franklin and Joseph Baker; and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Viewing and Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Baptist Church, 22870 Dominion Lane, Sterling, VA 20166. Interment will be held at Solon Cemetery, Middleburg, VA. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, Serving Northern Virginia. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. DC/MD/VA. 800-388-1913.