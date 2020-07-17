1/1
LEON WRIGHT
LEON PERCY WRIGHT (Age 71)  
Of Centreville, VA. Departed this life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patra; two loving daughters, Ebony Henry (Andre) and Carla Moore (Robert); five adorable grandchildren, Wynston, Imani, Nyle, Nygel and Nya; two brothers, Franklin and Joseph Baker; and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Viewing and Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Baptist Church, 22870 Dominion Lane, Sterling, VA 20166. Interment will be held at Solon Cemetery, Middleburg, VA. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, Serving Northern Virginia. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. DC/MD/VA. 800-388-1913.


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lyles' Funeral Services
620 S 20Th St
Purcellville, VA 20132
(540) 338-3834
