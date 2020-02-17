

LEON WURMSER



Leon Wurmser, of Towson, MD, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his children Daniel Wurmser (Mimi Trumbach), David (Meyrav) Wurmser and Yoram Wurmser (Nina Sonenberg), silblings, Peter, Esther and Werner Wurmser, grandchildren, Michelle and Matthew Wurmser, Tidhar Wurmser, Serena, Sylvie and Charlotte Wurmser. He is predeceased by his wife Zdenka Wurmser (nee Koudelova), siblings Ruth Wurmser and parents Lilly and Alfred Wurmser.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, February 17, at 2:30 p.m. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 503 Bonnibelle Place, Rockville, MD 20850.