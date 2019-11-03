The Washington Post

LEONA MORRIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEONA MORRIS.
Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

LEONA MORRIS "TRUDY"  

On Friday, November 1, 2019 of College Park, MD. Beloved wife of the late Claude W. Morris; mother of Cynthia Morris Casey, Holly Higgins and Wayne Morris; sister of James Weedon Jr., the late Patricia Weedon Hook and Andrew Weedon; grandmother of Daniel Casey Jr., Crystal Casey Mullen and Hunter Higgins; great-grandmother of Isabella Casey, Daniel Casey III, Ellis Mullen, Conrad Mullen, Oliver Mullen, Jasper Mullen and Posy Mullen; Relatives and friends may call at the BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD on Thursday, November 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.where funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, at 10 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.