LEONA MORRIS "TRUDY"
On Friday, November 1, 2019 of College Park, MD. Beloved wife of the late Claude W. Morris; mother of Cynthia Morris Casey, Holly Higgins and Wayne Morris; sister of James Weedon Jr., the late Patricia Weedon Hook and Andrew Weedon; grandmother of Daniel Casey Jr., Crystal Casey Mullen and Hunter Higgins; great-grandmother of Isabella Casey, Daniel Casey III, Ellis Mullen, Conrad Mullen, Oliver Mullen, Jasper Mullen and Posy Mullen; Relatives and friends may call at the BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, MD on Thursday, November 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.where funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, at 10 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.