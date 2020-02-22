

Leonard Berman



Of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 93. Mr. Berman was a native Annapolitan and successful businessman, who served in the U.S Merchant Marines during World War II and in the Navy in the Korean War. After attending the University of Maryland, he wrote for the AP and the Evening Capital. He owned retail clothing stores in Annapolis and later, the popular Whitehall Inn Restaurant for 21 years. He worked as a commercial realtor and served as Chairman of the Annapolis Liquor Board, which he served on for 26 years. Throughout his long civic career, Leonard Berman was honored as President of the Annapolis Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis Club. More recently, he received a Citation from the Governor of Maryland as well as from the City of Annapolis for his many years of business leadership and service. Leonard Berman, a beloved and devoted family man, is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Rosalie Berman, daughters, Patti Herman (Mitchell) and Lori Hoffman (Howard). He was also a devoted Pop Pop to his five grandsons, Brian Hoffman, Marc Hoffman, Andrew Herman (Jennifer), Tyler Herman (Sarah) and Justin Herman. Funeral services at Congregation Kneseth Israel, Annapolis, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. followed by burial. The family will be in mourning at 211 Sumner Road, Annapolis, Maryland. Memorial donations may be made to the or your .