LEONARD BOGORAD
Leonard P. Bogorad (Age 70)  
Len Bogorad, of Bethesda, MD, passed peacefully on August 26, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife of nearly 43 years, Cindy, his children, Sarah and David, their spouses, Dan Mintz and Julie Dabrowski, and his granddaughter, Maya Mintz. Born in Chicago to the late Lawrence and Rosalyn Bogorad, and survived by sister, Kiki Gross, Len has long lived in the DC area. Using his master's in urban planning from the University of Pennsylvania, he was a Managing Director at RCLCO, real estate consultants, where he worked for the last 30 years. He lived life to the fullest and thrived on travel and time with family and friends, who will miss him dearly. Services are private with interment at Garden of Remembrance Cemetery, Clarksburg, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
