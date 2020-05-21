

Leonard Adolphous Boyd



Leonard Adolphous Boyd transitioned on May 8, 2020 at the age of 82. A native Washingtonian and graduate of Cardozo High School. He is survived by his wife Delores Boyd; children, Melanie Bryant, Tyrone Bryant (Janyce) and Lenne' Boyd White; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two brothers, Dr. Gerald B. Boyd, Sr. and Marshall Boyd; two sisters, Dr. Debra Boyd and Marcia Boyd Witten; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Interment, Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

Arrangements by Phillip Bell, Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, P.A.