LEONARD BOYD

Leonard Adolphous Boyd  

Leonard Adolphous Boyd transitioned on May 8, 2020 at the age of 82. A native Washingtonian and graduate of Cardozo High School. He is survived by his wife Delores Boyd; children, Melanie Bryant, Tyrone Bryant (Janyce) and Lenne' Boyd White; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two brothers, Dr. Gerald B. Boyd, Sr. and Marshall Boyd; two sisters, Dr. Debra Boyd and Marcia Boyd Witten; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Interment, Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
Arrangements by Phillip Bell, Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, P.A.
Published in The Washington Post on May 21, 2020
