LEONARD BRENEMEN



LEONARD DARRELL BRENEMEN (75)

Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed October 19, 2020. He is the beloved husband of more than 50 years to Margaret Brenemen; loving father of Eric and Michael Brenemen (Barbara); grandfather of Brandon, Michelle, and Christopher Cole, Connor Campbell and Nickolas Gutridge; brother of John Brenemen (Phyllis), Janet Farra and Orville Shreve. Preceded in death by Henry Brenemen (brother), James Brenemen (brother) and Valarie Brenemen (daughter In-law). Relatives and friends may call Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Friday, October 23 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store