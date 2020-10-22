1/
LEONARD BRENEMEN
LEONARD DARRELL BRENEMEN (75)  
Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed October 19, 2020. He is the beloved husband of more than 50 years to Margaret Brenemen; loving father of Eric and Michael Brenemen (Barbara); grandfather of Brandon, Michelle, and Christopher Cole, Connor Campbell and Nickolas Gutridge; brother of John Brenemen (Phyllis), Janet Farra and Orville Shreve. Preceded in death by Henry Brenemen (brother), James Brenemen (brother) and Valarie Brenemen (daughter In-law). Relatives and friends may call Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Friday, October 23 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
OCT
23
Service
11:30 AM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
