LEONARD CAIN
Deacon LEONARD FRANCIS CAIN, Ph.D. (Age 98)  
On Friday, July 10, 2020, of Hyattsville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Mary Teresa Cain for 63 years; father of Michael, Sheila Cain Coghill, Patrick, Eileen, Teresa Cain Holahan, Kevin, Christopher, Monica, Brendan, Anthony, and Deirdre Cain Patterson. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Brother of Mary Mercedes "Sis" Cain. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. (viewing at 9:30 a.m.) at St. Jerome's Church, 5205 43rd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Friday, July 17, 2020. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Home in Hyattsville, MD or to the Catholic University Scholarship Fund. COVID-19 safe distancing practices are in effect and face masks are required; the number of attendees is limited by government regulation.WWW.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.COM  


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Jerome's Church
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Jerome's Church
