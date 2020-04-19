The Washington Post

LEONARD CAMPBELL

Leonard Grove Campbell  

On Monday, April 13, 2020 Leonard Grove Campbell of Alexandria, Virginia passed away at Inova Alexandria Hospital. Beloved husband of Lois Dotson Campbell, devoted father of Lisa A. Campbell and Kristin C. Baldwin and son-in-law, Matthew Baldwin, cherished grandfather of Charlee, Lilly, and Nathan Baldwin. Due to COViD 19 crisis, services are limited to family. For more information, family and friends are invited to visit the Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, Alexandria Website at

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020
