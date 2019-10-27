

LEONARD MARVIN COOPER

(Age 88)



Passed away on August 12, 2019, in Silver Spring, MD. He is survived by his son Ward Cooper; his daughter-in-law Holly Cooper; his grandson Alec Cooper Woods; his granddaughter-in-law Rachel Woods; and his brother Martin Cooper. Erlyne Stroll Cooper, the love of his life and his wife of 59 years, passed away in 2017.

Born in Los Angeles, Len graduated cum laude from the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy in 1952. After serving in the army for two years, he practiced pharmacy for nearly three decades, owned Garland Drug in Los Angeles and Clermont Pharmacy in Denver and was an active member of Denver and Colorado pharmacy associations. In 1982 he launched a second career in law, receiving his J.D. from the University of Denver in 1985. He practiced as an insurance defense lawyer at Dickinson, Everstine and Prud'homme in Denver and its predecessor firms for nearly two decades, served as a lecturer in pharmacy law at the University of Colorado and was recognized in Who'sWho in America and Who'sWho in American Law.

In 2006 Len and Erlyne moved to Riderwood Village in Silver Spring, Maryland, to be closer to Ward, Holly and Alec. There Len made many friends, was active in a number of groups including ROMEO, took classes through P.G. Community College and volunteered tutoring elementary school reading, driving seniors to medical and other appointments through Senior Connection and welcoming new Riderwood residents.

Len had a dry sense of humor and an avid curiosity about the world. He enjoyed reading, music, theater and museums, and travelled throughout the world, with a particular love for national parks and other wild spaces that he passed on to his son and grandson.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, at 1:30 p.m. in the Celebrations Room at Riderwood Village. Donations in Len's honor may be made by check to "Riderwood" with "Scholarship Fund" (to help staff with post-high school scholarships) on the memo line, sent to Philanthropy at Riderwood, 3110 Gracefield Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904.