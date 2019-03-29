LEONARD HOUSTON GIBSON
MSgt., USAF (Ret.)
Age 72, passed away on Wednesday, March 27 2019. A Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Mr. Gibson is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Angie Gibson; two brothers, Robert Joseph, and Richard Allen Gibson. His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Kirksey, Warner Robins; son, Scott Gibson (Jennifer), Florida; two grandchildren, Houston and Lily Gibson; sister, Teresa Hagood (Trey), Virginia, best friends, Stan and Peggy Carr. Please go to www.heritagememorialfuneralhome.com
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.