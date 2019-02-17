

LEONARD VINCENT GILLEO



On February 13, 2019, Leonard Vincent Gilleo passed away at the age of 71 after a courageous battle with cancer. Lenny, as he was known to virtually everyone, was born on April 4th, 1947, in Boston, Massachusetts. He moved to the DC area as a youth, eventually settled in Northern Virginia, and went to barber school. He married, had children, and over time found himself rooting for the Redskins. He considered Arlington and Falls Church home.

Lenny is survived by the love of his life and wife of 40 years, Vivian Gilleo, and by four grown children, Don, Mark, Jessica, and Jeff, and 12 grandchildren. He considered the title of Poppop his most cherished accolade.

Outside of his family, Lenny regarded work as the highlight of his life. For over forty years, he cut hair in the Federal Reserve Building in DC, where he was also referred to as "The Hairman of the Board." His clients included former Fed Chairmen Arthur Burns, Paul Volker, Alan Greenspan and Ben Bernanke, as well as US Ambassadors, Secret Service brass, White House Press Secretaries, and hundreds of PhD economists and State Department personnel. His relationships with his clients, many who became life-long friends, garnered him attention beyond the walls of his barber shop. Over the years, Lenny was interviewed by NPR, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, and Washingtonian Magazine for his insight into the inner workings of the Fed. He was mentioned in books by both Greenspan and Bernanke. Standing behind his barber's chair, Lenny served as the common man sounding board to many economic policy decisions made by the Fed. (In fact, had his layman's advice been taken seriously, Black Monday, the bursting of the dot-com bubble, and the financial crisis of 2008 could have all been avoided.) At work and at home, Lenny was renowned for his limitless supply of jokes.

A funeral service will be held on February 25, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, Falls Church, VA at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Mass Card or a donation to Catholic Charities, USA or Knights of Columbus Council 2473.