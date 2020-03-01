

LEONARD GOLDINGER (Age 85)



Leonard Goldinger of Rockville, MD, passed away on February 22, 2020. The cause was Alzheimer's disease. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Len grew up in Salisbury and Baltimore, MD. He graduated from City College and the University of Maryland. He retired from the Navy Department (Military Sealift Command) in 1989.

Len loved photography and making short films. He and his partners in Unit One Films won several awards.

He is survived his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn Friedman Goldinger; children, Ellen Greenway (Rob) of Silver Spring, MD; and Stephen Goldinger of Phoenix, AZ; and four grandchildren (Hannah, Noah, Sam, and Danny); a brother, Milton Goldinger (Lee) of Oshkosh, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

Len did not want a funeral. A gathering of family and friends will be in the near future. Contributions may be made in his memory to the .