LEONARD HAWLEY

HAWLEY Leonard R. Hawley Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.) Colonel (R) Leonard R. Hawley died at Walter Reed Medical Center on July 12, 2020 from complications of leukemia. As an army officer and civilian, he spent his life in service to the nation. Born February 19, 1947 in Traverse City, Michigan to Harold and Lois (Clark) Hawley, Len graduated from West Point and served 25 years in the U.S. Army. He led combat units and eventually served the Army Chief of Staff, the Joint Staff, and taught at National Defense University. Len lived the values of West Point and viewed public service as a distinct privilege as well as a deep responsibility. He valued the challenge of working as a team to address complex problems, whether leading an armor battalion or managing international crises with the United Nations. As a civilian, Len was a serious strategic thinker. He dedicated the last 25 years of his life to working with domestic institutions to resolve international crises peacefully. After staff experiences in the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, he joined the Clinton administration as a crisis response official, holding positions including (Acting) Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance, and as a director at the NSC. He served on the 9/11 Commission and became a recognized speaker and mentor at military and civilian institutions on interagency management of crisis response. He believed in the importance of sharing the lessons he learned with the next generation of leaders. He was adjunct faculty at the University of Maryland and American University of Kosovo and co-edited "The Quest for Viable Peace" (2005), a ground-breaking book on post-conflict interventions, which is still in print. Len was humble and curious, a role model and mentor to many. He had a boundless capacity for friendship. He was unwaveringly supportive of his wife, children, and grandchildren, always championing their interests--especially in school and on the soccer field. He was a great supporter and mentor to his colleagues and friends, taking every opportunity to promote their achievements. He always sought understanding and was an engaged listener. Len was quick to praise and show appreciation. He inspired people to meet challenges and do their best. He laughed often. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Elaine J. Hawley of Fairfax, VA, his two sons, Colonel Jason S. Hawley (Susan) of Rockville, MD and John Colin Hawley (Sarah) of Herndon, VA, and five grandchildren: Andrew, Adam, Kate, Erik, and Brooke who were the joy of his life. Len supported Doctors Without Borders
