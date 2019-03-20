Leonard A. Johnson "Lenny"
(Age 78)
Of Crofton, MD, passed away March 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Christine "Cookie" Johnson. He is also survived by sisters Marie Pfaff (Bob) and Emily Fern; daughter Kim Killion (Allen); step-children, John Gaines, Allison Gaines and Kristen Bell (Rob); grandchildren, Heather, Sean, Ryan; and step-grandchildren Madison and John. Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD. A funeral mass will take place at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1800 Seton Dr., Crofton, MD on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Reception will follow at Brentwood Fire Department. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland Fire-Rescue Services, Memorial Foundation, Inc., Post Office Box 742, Annapolis, MD 21404 or at www.mdfirerescuehero.org
