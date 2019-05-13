The Washington Post

On Saturday, May 11, 2019, LEONARD KAHAN of Rockville, MD. Belolved husband of Shirley Kahan; devoted father of Robert Kahan, Julie Revello and of the late David Kahan; dear stepfather of Linda, David and Daniel Sandhaus; beloved brother of Lois Kahan, the late Alice Schwalb; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12 Noon at Judean Memorial Garden, Olney, MD. Contributions in his name may be made to , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Arrangements by HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, LLC., under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on May 13, 2019
