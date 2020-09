Officers and members of Local 26 IBEW are hereby notified of the death of Retired Brother Leonard W. King. Friends may call at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossum Town Pike, Frederick, MD (301-663-1690) where a viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.