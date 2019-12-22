

Leonard L. Lawson

"Len" (Age 68)



Passed away on December 19, 2019. Len and his wife, Kim are new residents of Leland, NC after Len retired from the U.S. Government last May 2018 from the Northern Virginia area some 50 years residing in both Maryland and Virginia.

Len is survived by his wife, Kimberly Poell Lawson together for 28 years. His daughter, Stacey (Matt) Scofield from Churchton, MD and daughter, Christie (Sal) Turrisi from Mullens, West Virginia. Five grandchildren: Julianna, Ethan, Colton Scofield, Apollonia and Luca Turrisi.

Extended family on the Poell side includes his brothers and sisters-in-law, Kelly Poell, Michael (Cyndi) Poell, Patrick (Ann) Poell, Chris Poell, Kerry (Tom) Scoggin, and 18 nieces and nephews and two great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Joan Ross and his brother Larry Lawson.

Len loved travelling extensively with his wife, especially skiing in Europe. Bermuda, where he lived for a short time as a boy, remained in his heart. He also had fondness for Germany, where he served in the U.S. Army as a SIGINT Communications Specialist, SP5 from 1976-1980. Len was always quick to tell an entertain story about his European escapades. He worked extensively in the IT communications field in the private and government sector which brought numerous accolades and respect from his peers. But what Len loved most was his family, friends, and his church in Centreville, VA. Len had a deep faith and love of Christ and that was evident even in his passing hours. He will be missed greatly by all.

A service will be planned at a later date.