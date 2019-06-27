LEONARD GARFIELD MATTHEWS
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Devoted son of Alice V. Matthews and the late Leonard G. Matthews, Sr. Survived by two children, Leonard G. Matthews, lll and Christel Wade (Ronald); two sisters Viola C. Matthews and Elaine Matthews Smith
; grandchildren, Lafayette, Latesha, Jeremiah; three great-grandchildren, Messiah, Elijah and Zena; a special friend Mary Passmore; and a host of relatives and friends. Predeceased by one granddaughter Lauren. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Queens Chapel United Methodist Church, 7410 Old Muirkirk Road, Beltsville, MD, from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park. Services entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.