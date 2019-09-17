LEONARD VERNON McCOY
Leonard Vernon McCoy passed away on September 13, 2019, in Palm Harbor, Florida at the age of 92. Born in the farming community in Mason City, Illinois, on May 2, 1927, he was a medical corpsman in the Navy at the close of World War II
, served briefly at the National Security Agency and found his career with the Central Intelligence Agency. Mr. McCoy attained senior rank in the CIA Directorate of Operations distinguishing himself both in the intelligence dissemination and counterintelligence fields. He spent over 60 years with the CIA, first as a staff officer, later as an independent contractor. Mr. McCoy served in Korea and Japan during the early years and completed his service in Germany. He was a graduate of the Ohio State University
and an adept linguist in French, Flemish, German, Russian and Dutch. Mr. McCoy is survived by his loving wife Faith, daughter Carson and son Leonard Cave. He had three daughters, Lucy, Barbara and Alice, from a previous marriage that ended in divorce. Funeral arrangements are through Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, Palm Harbor, FL. Services pending.