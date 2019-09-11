

Leonard Lee Morton Jr.



Peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Howard University Hospital. Beloved husband of Linda Baylor Morton; father of Barry, Darren, and Kevin and Stephany Lynn (preceded in death); step-father to Tammy Baylor Price. Also surviverd by one daughter-in-law Danya; one son-in-law Anthony; one brother-in-law Abraham; one sister-in-law Laverne; two grandsons Michael and David John; one granddaughter Dana; and two great granddaughters Teyara and McKenzie.

Visitation, Friday September 13, 2019, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service 11 a.m. at Kingdom Fellowship AME Church (formerly Reid Temple North), 12101 Tech Rd., Silver Spring, Maryland 20904. Arrangements by Marshall March Funeral Home.