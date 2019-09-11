The Washington Post

LEONARD MORTON Jr.

Notice
Leonard Lee Morton Jr.  

Peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Howard University Hospital. Beloved husband of Linda Baylor Morton; father of Barry, Darren, and Kevin and Stephany Lynn (preceded in death); step-father to Tammy Baylor Price. Also surviverd by one daughter-in-law Danya; one son-in-law Anthony; one brother-in-law Abraham; one sister-in-law Laverne; two grandsons Michael and David John; one granddaughter Dana; and two great granddaughters Teyara and McKenzie.
Visitation, Friday September 13, 2019, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service 11 a.m. at Kingdom Fellowship AME Church (formerly Reid Temple North), 12101 Tech Rd., Silver Spring, Maryland 20904. Arrangements by Marshall March Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 11, 2019
