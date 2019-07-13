LEONARD ORKIN
On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Leonard Orkin of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Irene Orkin; devoted father of Wendi (Paul) Dickie and Steven (Stacey) Orkin; loving grandfather of Adam, Kyle, Zachary (Tuesday) and Jason (Kate); cherished great-grandfather of four, Patrick, Elizabeth, Fiona and Cory. Graveside services will be held Sunday, July 14, 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. Memorial contributions may be made to Casey House - Montgomery Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.