

Rev. Leonard JAMES Polk, Sr.



Of Hendon, VA age 89, departed this life on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Reston Hospital Center, Reston, VA. He leaves to mourn his wife, Thelma T. Polk; five sons, Leonard Wilkerson (Pamela) of Cleveland, OH, George Polk (Linda) of Pompano Beach, FL, Leonard J. Polk, Jr. (Cynthia) of Sterling, VA, Angelo D, Polk, Sr. (Lolitta) of Leesburg, VA, and Patrick F. Polk (Heather) of West Hartford, CT; three daughters, Linda Strickland of Manassas VA, Denise L. Polk of Upper Marlboro, MD and Kim Martin (Gerald) of Charlottesville, VA.; one sister, Mary Kathleen Crooms of Indianapolis, IN; brothers-in-law, Westly E. Wooden, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC, John M. Wooden of Vienna, VA; sister-in-law, Mary McCargo of Herndon, VA; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Viewing and Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at the First Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 216 Loudoun St., Leesburg, VA 20175. Interment will be at the Sons and Daughters Cemetery, Vienna, VA. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving Northern VA, Eric S. Lyles, Director LIC. VA, MD, DC 1(800)388-1913.