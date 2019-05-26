The Washington Post

LEONARD A. SNODDY, SR.  

Was called home after a long illness on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He is survived by one daughter, Lenita Walker; four sons, Leonard Jr., Ronald, Jerome and Marcus; twenty-three grandchildren; great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. until of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 8801 Ardwick Ardmore, Rd, Glenarden, MD 20706. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Service by HENRY S. WASHINGTON & SONS.

Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
