Of Vienna, VA passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of 59 years to Frances Scott Snyder; devoted father of David Snyder (Joyce) and Tracey Snyder Dangler (Charles); son of the late Andrew and Dillie Savilla Snyder. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Allan, Scott, Steven, and Jonathan Snyder, and Isabella, Addison, and Samuel Dangler. The youngest of 12, Len is predeceased by seven brothers and one sister. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences and fond memories of Len may be offered at