TSgt LEONARD STRACHAN, SR.
USAF, Retired
Suddenly entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. His memory is cherished by his loving wife, Ruby of 63 years; six children, Joyce, Gloria, Deborah, Leonard, Jr., (Irene), Reginald and Louis (Barbara); 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; five siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Private service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church of Landover, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.