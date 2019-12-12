

Dr. LEONARD STUART TAYLOR "Len"



Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at the age of 90.

Len is survived by his wife, Lillian Taylor; daughters Robin Hershey and Allyn Taylor; sons-in-law David Hershey and Larry Kleinberg; and his beloved grandchildren, Josh, Dina and Sam Hershey, and Lauren Taylor. He was a professor, inventor and world traveler who was devoted to his family.

Len was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 28, 1928. He graduated from Harvard in 1951 with an A.B. in Physics. He received an M.S. and PhD in Physics from New Mexico State University in 1956 and 1960.

Len was a professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Maryland from 1967-1996. He then was appointed Professor Emeritus and continued teaching well into his 80s.

Len received many awards. He was a Fulbright Scholar and Life Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Among his achievements was the invention of the microwave scalpel. He was awarded six U.S. patents and published 80 scholarly articles.

No services. If you would like to honor Len's memory, please donate to School and Community Youth Services, Family Services, 620 E. Diamond Ave, Ste H, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.