LEONARD WERBER
On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, LEONARD WERBER of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Maxine Seaton Werber. Devoted father of Randy (Marla) Werber, Lisa (George) Martinis, David Springer and the late Steve Springer. Dear brother of the late Dennis Werber. Cherished grandfather of Erica and Jason Werber, Bradley and Melanie Martinis and Michael, Matthew and Ryan Springer. Funeral and shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 27, 2020.