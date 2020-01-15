

LEONARD COLEMAN WILLIAMS, JR. "Buzz"

September 30, 1942 - January 1, 2020



Buzz was preceded in death by his parents Leonard Coleman Williams Sr. and Bessie Williams. He was the father of eight, Sabrina Crowder, Reginald Thornton, Crystal Nichols, Clarence Williams, Tamishia Henry, Shirell Young, and both the late Katrina Williams-Ross and Leonard C. Williams III. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Buzz had seven siblings, Clarence Williams, Rev. Beatrix Williams, Roxanne Richardson, Dr. Nettie Lemle, William Jabo Williams, Betty Hinkle (deceased), and Mark Honesty.

Visitation will be at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE on January 17, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. On January 18, 2020 there will be a viewing at 9 a.m. followed by a service at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 313 2nd Street, NE.