Leonardo Enrique Aguilar, Sr.
Peacefully transitioned surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD from complications developed from the flu and pneumonia. Cherished husband of Lanette Aguilar (nee Gibbs); loving father of Antoinette Aguilar, Leonardo E. Aguilar Jr., Andrew Aguilar; and grandfather to Arianna Aguilar. He leaves to mourn his loss four sisters, two brothers, and a host of family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, 11 a.m. at Nativity Catholic Church, 6001 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Arrangements by McGUIRE.