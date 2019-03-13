LEONIDAS RALPH MECHAM
Passed away at his home on March 9, 2019. His beloved wife and companion of nearly 69 years, Barbara Folsom Mecham, was at his side. Ralph was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, April 23, 1928, to Leonidas DeVon and Minnie Isabella Frame Mecham. Ralph is survived by his wife; his brothers, Paul Frame Mecham (Joan), DeVon Frame Mecham (JoAnn) and sister-in-law Ann Dunford Mecham; his children, Mark Leonidas Mecham (Pat Tomlinson), Meredith Mecham Smith
(Bradley Smith), Richard Owen Mecham (Janine Hansen), Stephen Folsom Mecham (Angela Welch), Alison Mecham Bench (Eric Bench); 17 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alan Frame Mecham. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Ralph's name to the BYU Maxwell Institute. Visitation: Friday, March 15, 2019, 7 to 9 p.m., Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850 and on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. in , Potomac Ward, 11700 Falls Road, Potomac, MD 20854 before the 11 a.m. Service. Please view full obituary and family guestbook at: