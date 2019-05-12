Leonor Uyehara
On May 7, 2019 after a three-year bout with ovarian cancer. She was 89. Leonor was born in Garzon, Colombia and immigrated to the U.S. in 1959. She began her professional career at the InterAmerican Development Bank, and in 1974, transferred to the World Bank, from which she retired in 1994.
Leonor married Hillary Uyehara (deceased) in 1961, with whom she lived in Japan for six years and traveled to exotic locales around the world. Leonor raised three children and lovingly cared for her grandchildren, becoming "Tita" and beloved by all who knew her.
Leonor is survived by her three children Anita Uyehara (Paul Wirt), Albaluz Ahmadiyar (Amir), and Tony Uyehara (Elizabeth). She is also survived by eight grandchildren and spouses, and one great granddaughter. One of eleven siblings and aunt to nearly 50 nieces and nephews, she laid the foundation for many to follow her to the US and build successful and fulfilling lives.
Family will receive guests on Monday, May 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna VA. A Celebration Mass will be held on the following day at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church at 10 a.m. at 8601 Wolftrap Rd SE, Vienna, VA. In lieu of flowers, tribute/memorial donations can be made to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (12221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251) or to the Geriatric Care facility for the indigent of her hometown in Colombia (fundaran.com
