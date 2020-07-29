1/1
LEONORE COLEMAN
{ "" }
Leonore R. Coleman
Passed away Wednesday, July 22,2020. Leonore was born to her parents, James Leroy Adams and Audrey Rose Adams in Washington, DC. (Freedman's Hospital). She and her four siblings (Lillian-deceased, Michael-deceased, Karen-deceased) and Leonard were raised together in a Catholic household in Northeast, Washington, DC. She attended Spingarn, H.S. and graduated in 1958. Leonore leaves behind to cherish her memory; her loving and devoted children, Leonette (Dennis-deceased), Lamont (Stacy) and Lawren (Nitra). Her grandchildren, Latasha, Leland, Lomax, George, Leon, Lillian, Tameka (Travis) and Lamont Jr. She also leaves behind 16 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on July 31, 2020 form 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Pope Funeral Home Chapel, Forestville, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
(301) 568-4100
