

Lerial Vaness Daniels



Lerial Vaness Daniels was born on August 8, 1947, in Portsmouth, VA, at the U.S. Naval Hospital to Bessie C. Asberry Hedgeman (deceased) and Nolan Asberry, U.S. Navy (deceased). She departed this life on Friday, May 17, 2019. She worked for and retired from Boat U.S., as a Marine Insurance Manager, for over 20 years. This is where she met her best friend Elizabeth Ann Lucas. Together they travelled to Antigua, Aruba and made several trips to Jamaica. Lerial loved to travel and read. She met and eventually married John Daniels, Ph.D., on November 5, 2004, in Alexandria, VA. Lerial is survived by her loving husband, John Daniels, Ph.D., her children, Sean E. Asberry (Sandi), Corey M. Asberry (Romaine) and James B. Dickens, Jr., (Tammy), her nephew who she raised and loved as a son, her brother, James B. Dickens, Sr. (Kim), sister, Muriel E. Cherry, her grandchildren, Winston Asberry, Michael Asberry, Marcus Asberry, Christopher Asberry, Sean Asberry, Jr., (Stacey), William Asberry, Jordan Asberry, Jamia M. Dickens, Kionna R. Dickens, Marcia J. Bradley, Octavia M. Bradley and cherished friends and other family. Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: