LeRoy "Lee" Banschbach
LeRoy G. "Lee" Banschbach passed away on June 13, 2020. He will be missed by his many family and friends. He is survived by his children, Scheryl, Erica, Victor, Brian, Chris, Julie, Dian and their families. Over the years, he traveled to many places and made many friends. We bless him and hope his journey is joyous. Memorial service will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of his favored charities: USO, Operation Smile or Toys for Tots. Condolences may be made online at:KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
June 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
