

Leroy William Briscoe, Jr. "Sonny B" (Age 88)

Of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, passed away on April 17, 2020. On a date yet to be determined, his life will be celebrated. Family and friends will be notified directly. "Sonny" was born in Washington, DC on December 20, 1931. He graduated from Cardozo Senior High, (DC) and served in the U.S. Air Force. "Sonny" was married to Lorraine Jenkins for 33 years. She preceded him in death on December 11, 2017. For many years, "Sonny" worked in Security, for the federal and district government. He absolutely loved music; played percussion and had an enviable record collection. A member of Spirit of Peace Baptist Church (Capital Hills, Maryland), "Sonny" sang in the choir. Leroy "Sonny" Briscoe is survived by his three children, Valencia Glover, Delmyra Turpin and David Briscoe; stepdaughter, Kim Lester; sisters, Estelle Littlejohn, Barbara Cross and Eleanor Richmond; brothers Melvin and Lionel Sr.; sisters-in-law Jeannette Williams and Barbara Parker; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



