LEROY BROWN Jr.

LEROY BROWN, JR.  
September 26, 1937~ April 4, 2020  

On April 4, 2020, Leroy Brown, Jr. of Takoma Park, Maryland died at age 82. Born in Savannah, Georgia, he graduated from Savannah State University and earned an MS in Computer Science from American University. He retired as a computer engineer from Goddard Space Flight Center in 1998. He was a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and served as Polemarch of the Washington, DC Alumni Chapter from 1984 to 1986. He is survived by his wife Rose; sister Thelma Braggs; daughters Dr. Sheila Brown, Valerie Grant and Selena Smith; sons-in-law, Garry Grant Sr. and William Smith, Sr.; grandchildren William Smith, II, Jasmine Smith, Makayla Smith and Garry Grant, Jr. and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and other extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment Parklawn Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 10, 2020
