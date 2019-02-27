

Leroy R. Charles



On Monday, February 18, 2019 in Brooklyn, NY. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his older brother Alfonso (Selma) and his three sisters, Merril (Steve), Linda (Eddie) and Anna; his former wife, Tina James; his niece, Michele and nephews Richard (Karlene), Jevon (Brittney) and Christian along with his grandniece, Ryen and grandnephews, Kaden and Bobby as well as many cousins and a host of dear friends and colleagues. Friends and colleagues are invited to join Leroy's family in celebration of his life and legacy. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Greene Funeral Home, 814 Franklin St, Alexandria, VA 22314. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle, 1725 Rhode Island Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20036. Interment will immediately follow in Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Blvd, Arlington VA 22201. In lieu of flowers, The Family suggests donations be made to the Buff and Blue Fund at George Washington University, Division of Development and Alumni Relations, 2033 K St NW, Suite 300, Washington, DC 20052