

LEROY DAVID CLARK (Age 85)



Professor emeritus at the Columbus School of Law of the Catholic University of America died on November 24, 2019. Professor Clark started his legal career as an attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. He taught at the New York University School of Law for ten years and the Columbus School of Law for 25 years. During President Carter's administration, Professor Clark served as General Counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. While teaching and during retirement, he worked as an arbitrator in government as well as private industry employment disputes.

Professor Clark was born in New York City and graduated from the City College of the City University of New York and the Columbia Law School of Columbia University. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, for almost 27 years; his two sons, Chad (Sofie) and Kimani; his grandson, Maxwell; and two sisters, Ivonne and Sharon.

A celebration of life event will be announced at a later date.