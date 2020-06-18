LEROY LEONARD EDWARDS "Lee"
Leroy Leonard "Lee" Edwards, 81, of Woodbine, Maryland, passed peacefully from this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma.Born on June 4, 1939, in Olney, MD, he was the son of the late Ralph Edwards and Mary (Knight) Edwards. He was the loving husband of Lisen Speaks Edwards, his wife of 38 years.He proudly served in the United States Army and worked for his cousin, Randall Edwards at Edwards Brothers Floor Service, he then started as a union journeyman carpenter and was promoted to superintendent at John H. Hampshire Inc. and most currently held a position as a Commercial Building Inspector for the City of Gaithersburg. He loved his collection of cars, attending car shows and enjoyed being around others that shared his love of cars. He took pride in everything he did and always was thinking of the next thing to check off his list. He enjoyed sitting on the front porch and taking in the day with his family.In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Leroy Edwards, Jr. and companion, Stacey Cantwell, Victoria Lee Edwards and fiance, Donald Lee Hiltz, Jason Lee Edwards and his wife, Tara; sister, Elizabeth Mills. He was also the loving grandfather of seven grandchildren. He was preceded in the death by his brothers, Roger, Robert, Charles and Donald (Pete) Edwards.The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 8 East Ridgeville in Mt. Airy, MD. 21771. A celebration of Leroy's life will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Chaplain Art Monroe Jr. will officiate. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Marriottsville, MD.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Leroy's name to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L. Street, NW Suite 430, Washington DC 20036 or visit www.Curemeso.org/donate. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com .
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.