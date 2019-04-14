LeRoy Grant

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Thornton Funeral Home

 

LeRoy Heyward Grant  

On Wednesday, April 10, 2019 of Temple Hills, Maryland. Beloved husband of Martha Grant; father of Mona, Eugene, Marcus and Tamera. Also surviving are grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, Elizabeth Wallace and brother, Robert Grant (Helen) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing ONLY, 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640; Mass of Christian Burial ONLY, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, Maryland 20675. Interment, Church Cemetery.
Funeral Home
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Indian Head, MD   (301) 375-7855
funeral home direction icon