LeRoy Heyward Grant
On Wednesday, April 10, 2019 of Temple Hills, Maryland. Beloved husband of Martha Grant; father of Mona, Eugene, Marcus and Tamera. Also surviving are grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, Elizabeth Wallace and brother, Robert Grant (Helen) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing ONLY, 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640; Mass of Christian Burial ONLY, 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, Maryland 20675. Interment, Church Cemetery.