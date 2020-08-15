HAUGH LeRoy J. Haugh (Age 94) Of Arlington, Virginia, passed peacefully onto his eternal reward on August 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. LeRoy was born on December 13, 1925 to Eldora and William Haugh in a small farming community in Easton, Minnesota. He was the second of 13 children. First and foremost, LeRoy was a man of great Faith. He attended daily Mass, loved the Rosary and sang in the Church Choir. LeRoy graduated from High School as Valedictorian at the age of 16, and attended the College of St. Thomas. He served in the Navy during World War II in Guam and the Philippines. After graduation from college, he earned his MBA from George Washington University and his Law Degree from Georgetown University. LeRoy had a very strong work ethic, proven in his illustrious career in the Navy, the Defense Department, and the Office of Management and Budget, spe cializing in Procurement Policy. After retirement from Public Service, LeRoy served as Vice President of Procurement for Aerospace Industries, and continued to do consultant work well into his 80's. LeRoy married the love of his life, Marilyn Baietti, in 1954, and was a devoted husband and father to his seven children. He enjoyed travelling the world, listening to classical music, theater, doing crossword puzzles, playing Bridge and reading the newspaper from cover-to-cover each morning. There wasn't anything LeRoy couldn't fix and he was proud to help his family in any way he could. LeRoy is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn Baietti Haugh, his seven children, Mary Lee (Steve Fritts), Therese (Harvey Largen), Anne, John, Andrew, Margaret Mary (David Simmons) and Paul (Heather), 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. LeRoy loved nothing more than to be surrounded by family and talking about his younger days in Minnesota on the farm. In addition to his parents, LeRoy is predeceased by his brothers, Harold, William and Raymond, and sisters, Maryce, Sister Eileen, and Margaret. He is survived by his sisters, Evelyn, Rita, Ann and Katy, and brothers, Charles and Howard. LeRoy will be remembered for his humble nature, sense of humor, kindness to all, brilliant mind and faithfulness to God and family. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes Arlington. A funeral mass will be held Friday, August 21 at St. Agnes Catholic Church at 11 a.m.. LeRoy will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes Arlington. A funeral mass will be held Friday, August 21 at St. Agnes Catholic Church at 11 a.m.. LeRoy will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



