LEROY ODELL BLEVINS KIDWELL
On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, beloved father of Monique D. Kidwell-Johnson. Also survived by one granddaughter Janae' L.A. Lattimore; two grandsons Virgil L. Johnson, II and Tavon C. Johnson, Sr.; three great grandchildren Tavon C. Johnson, II, Tatum L. Johnson and Olivia L. Johnson. His lovely wife Ann M. Saunders-Kidwell and mother Elsie E. Kidwell preceded him in death. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Pope Funeral Home, 2617 Pennsylvania Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20020, Viewing at 10 a.m, Service at 12 noon. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia.