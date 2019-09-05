The Washington Post

LEROY MACK

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carolina Missionary Baptist Church
9901 Allentown Rd.
Fort Washington, MD
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Carolina Missionary Baptist Church
9901 Allentown Rd.
Fort Washington, MD
LEROY MACK (Age 88)  

On Monday, August 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Evelyn Mack; father of Clarence, Gregory Sr., Cassandra, Kevin Sr. and Darrell Sr. Also survived by 27 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; stepmother, Asalee Grant; one sister, Pearlie Grant; and a host of other relatives and friends. Vistation will be held Friday, August 6 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral 11 a.m. at Carolina Missionary Baptist Church, 9901 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD 20744. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by SLOCUM, P.A., 301-979-8818.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 5, 2019
