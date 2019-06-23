Leroy Miller, Jr.,
Devoted husband of Beverly R. Miller, departed this life for Eternal Salvation on June 17, 2019 after a short illness. Leroy leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 55 years, Beverly, son, Leroy B. Miller, Sr. (Robin), daughter, Gail A. Bellamy (Jesse) and son, Everett D. Miller, Sr. (Veronica) as well as 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. The service will be held at Antioch Baptist Church of Deanwood, 1105 50th St. NE, Washington, DC 20019 on Friday, June 28. Viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following.