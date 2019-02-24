LEROY NEWSOME Jr.

On Thursday, February 14, 2019, Leroy Newsome, Jr. of Clinton, MD, was called to rest. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Newsome. He leaves to cherish his memory, three children, Imogene, Gregory and Kevin Newsome; seven grandchildren, eight greatgrandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 24, 2019
