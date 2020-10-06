LeRoy Reuter "Roy" LTC, U.S. Army (Ret.)
LeRoy "Roy" Reuter, 85, of Manassas, Virginia, passed away on September 13, 2020, surrounded by family. Roy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on December 8, 1934, the only son of parents Adam and Evelyn (Hasselback) Reuter. Raised in Cincinnati, he earned an undergraduate degree in civil engineering from the University of Cincinnati and his PhD from the University of Oklahoma. He proudly served over 20 years in the U.S. Army, retiring in 1979 as a Lieutenant Colonel, after which he continued his career as an environmental engineer in northeast Ohio. He was for many years in leadership positions at the First Congregational Church of Hudson, Ohio, and the Twin Lakes Country Club. An avid and accomplished golfer, he was an enthusiastic fan of college and professional sports, and a bit of a "foodie," but loved most spending time with family. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Ellen Klein Reuter, who passed in August, 2014, and son-in-law Daniel Houle. He is survived by son Brad Reuter (Nancy Brandgard), of Bedford, Ohio, and their children Aileen and Theresa; son Dean Reuter (Lou Anne Traini), of Bristow, Virginia, and their children Taylor and Hannah; and daughter Rachel Reuter of Prosper, Texas, and her daughter Sydney, as well as eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.In the near future he will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with full military funeral honors.In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the name of Roy Reuter to the Association of the United States Army [classy.org
], Arlington, Virginia.