LEROY SMITH (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Capitol Memorial SDA Church
3150 Chesapeake St.
Washington, DC, DC
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Capitol Memorial SDA Church
3150 Chesapeake St
Washington, DC, DC
Notice
Notice

 
 

Leroy Austin Smith  

Born in Washington, DC, on August 9, 1937 to the late William and Berniece Smith and passed away November 2, 2019. He was the youngest of eight siblings. He is survived by his oldest living brother, Bernard Smith Sr; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his supportive Capitol Memorial Church family, retired colleagues, friends, and neighbors. Services Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Capitol Memorial SDA Church, 3150 Chesapeake St. NW, Washington, DC, Visitation 10 a.m., Services 11 a.m. Interment: National Harmony Memorial Park with Military Honors.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
