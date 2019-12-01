Born in Washington, DC, on August 9, 1937 to the late William and Berniece Smith and passed away November 2, 2019. He was the youngest of eight siblings. He is survived by his oldest living brother, Bernard Smith Sr; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his supportive Capitol Memorial Church family, retired colleagues, friends, and neighbors. Services Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Capitol Memorial SDA Church, 3150 Chesapeake St. NW, Washington, DC, Visitation 10 a.m., Services 11 a.m. Interment: National Harmony Memorial Park with Military Honors.