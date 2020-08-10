LEROY SULLIVAN

Or Copy this URL to Share



LEROY FLOYD SULLIVAN

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He is survived by his parents Ronald, Sr. and Charlotte Sullivan; sister, Shavon Wright (Joe III); three brothers, Ronald Sullivan, Jr., Lionel Sullivan and Larry Sullivan; nephew, Nico Wright; two nieces, Rihanna Sullivan and Ashanti Sullivan; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Sullivan may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Wednesday, August 12 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private. Services by STEWART.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store